O Positiv taps microbiome support to ease menopausal metabolism shifts
Key takeaways
- Hormonal shifts during perimenopause and menopause can impact metabolism and digestion, causing fatigue, bloating, and weight changes.
- O Positiv launched Uro Metabolism + Probiotic to support energy, cravings, gut health, and metabolic balance.
- Dr. Roxanne Pero highlights the growing focus on innovative solutions for midlife women.
O Positiv has introduced Uro Metabolism + Probiotic, a daily supplement designed to boost energy, reduce cravings, and support gut and metabolic health. Fatigue, bloating, and weight changes are among the most common symptoms women experience during perimenopause and menopause.
The capsule combines metabolic-support ingredients with a probiotic blend that reduces bloating and supports healthy weight management.
“Menopause has long been under-discussed and under-researched, leaving many women feeling unheard when they bring up symptoms like bloating, fatigue, or weight changes. For decades, women’s health, especially midlife health, has not been prioritized in research or medical education, creating real gaps in understanding and care,” Dr. Roxanne Pero, on O Positiv’s medical advisory board, tells Personal Care Insights.
Pero explains that women have historically been encouraged to endure these symptoms as an inevitable part of aging, often without access to meaningful support.
But, as brands step up to acknowledge these experiences, she says the narrative can shift.
“With more education, research, and open dialogue, we’re finally normalizing what this transition truly feels like and empowering women to navigate it with confidence and support.”
Menopause and the microbiome
O Positiv’s Uro Metabolism + Probiotic is formulated with chromium picolinate, which helps regulate appetite and support healthy blood-sugar levels. Vitamin B12 helps convert food into energy.
menopause, hormonal shifts can slow metabolism, disrupt digestion, and contribute to bloating, cravings, and fatigue. Supporting gut health during this time can make a meaningful difference, as the gut microbiome is closely tied to metabolism, mood, and energy balance,” Pero explains.“During perimenopause and
The probiotic blend features strains such as Bifidobacterium lactis Fit, Akkermansia, and Lactobacillus gasseri. These strains help maintain gut health, reduce bloating, and support weight management goals by promoting digestion and a healthy gut lining.
The formula also contains caffeine and green coffee extract, which help provide an energy boost while supporting calorie burning and metabolic activity.
“Paired with consistent movement, resistance training, and nutrient-dense meals, [the capsules] can be a simple yet effective way for women to feel more balanced and energized and support the body through hormonal changes.”