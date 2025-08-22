Parudeesa debuts sustainable deodorant inspired by ancient scent rituals
Eco-luxury body care brand Parudeesa has introduced a solid deodorant body bar, aiming to meet clean beauty expectations and keep sustainability demands in mind. The product blends the ancient Indo-Persian fragrance traditions “attar” with modern innovation and eco-design. The brand hopes to elevate the daily hygiene staple into a multi-sensory experience while reframing deodorant as skin care.
As the global market shifts toward premium, multi-sensory body care, sustainable beauty solutions and plastic-free packaging are informing new deodorant formats that “redefine” the daily-use personal care essential.
Extensive consumer insight encouraged the development process, with data showing that the personal care industry and consumers have historically overlooked underarm care and intimate skin health, ‘treating deodorant as an afterthought rather than a mindful skin choice.’
Personal Care Insights speaks to the brand founder, Maheen Khan, about creating a safer multi-functional solution to underarm care and the cultural inspiration shaping skin-care-led deodorant.
“There was no single solution addressing the three things consumers now demand: medical-grade care for sweat-prone areas, sustainability, and premium fine-fragrance experiences.”
“The premium fragrance category is booming, and that sensoriality is crossing into body care. We’re seeing fine fragrance ‘trickle down’ into self-care products like deodorants,” Khan tells us.
Meanwhile, the launch’s compact, portable format and multi-functional application align with the growing demand for convenient, zero-waste beauty solutions.
“Multifunctionality is no longer a trend; it’s an expectation. Customers use Parudeesa as a deodorant and a solid perfume for travel or when they want both efficacy and luxury in one step,” Khan adds.
The formula utilizes medical-grade ingredients, including silver, zinc PCA, and triethyl citrate, to deliver gentle, nourishing care for sensitive skin while effectively combating sweat odor. It is 100% plastic-free, non-comedogenic, aluminium-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and waterless.
The biodegradable bars, which are packaged in 100% plastic-free material, were developed using Green Chemistry principles.
Ancient scent rituals
The brand attributes its scent development to the Indo-Persian art of perfumery, which leverages the ancient “attar” method of slow botanical infusion into sandalwood. This process claims to create deeper, longer-lasting haute scent profiles.
The range is available in four attar-inspired scent profiles crafted by master perfumers in Grasse, France. Each fragrance is designed to provide a layered sensorial journey: atars (fire), ap (water), vata (air) notes, and zamin (earth).
Additionally, a fragrance-free option, nab (pure), has been certified suitable for sensitive skin. With a higher silver content, it claims to naturally absorb perspiration, neutralise odor, and promote skin healing.
“Ancient perfumery traditions like attar-making are rich, distinctive, and largely untapped in deodorants. Bringing those inspirations forward allowed us to create a scent profile that feels luxurious and unique,” says Khan.
What was the science-led thinking behind the ingredients in the formula?
Khan: Each ingredient was carefully chosen for its efficacy and skin-kindness. Efficacy and skin-kindness are about precision, choosing the right active ingredients at the correct dosage in a formula designed to protect and respect the skin barrier.
Silver has long been used in health care for its antibacterial and wound-healing properties, which make it ideal for sensitive or post-wax/laser skin. Honeysuckle is antibacterial and soothing and is traditionally used to manage conditions like eczema.
Probiotics rebalance the skin’s pH, directly addressing the root cause of odor. Together, they create an effective yet gentle formula.
How vital is microbiome support in today’s deodorant and body care innovation?
Khan: Critical. Research continues to show the role of skin bacteria in odor and skin health, which is why microbiome-focused solutions are proliferating. It is not a passing trend; supporting the microbiome is becoming central to next-gen body care.
How might multi-area odor-control shape the future of body care?
Khan: The deodorant bars are formulated for all sweat-prone areas, including the inner thighs, under the breasts, and feet — anywhere sweat, odor, or chafing can occur.
Consumers increasingly want one product that works across sweat-prone areas.
Multi-area deodorants are moving from niche to mainstream, and the future lies in formulas that merge premium skin care ingredients with sensorial fragrance experiences.
What role does fragrance play in differentiating deodorants?
Khan: Fragrance is central. Each note carries heritage, for example, nutmeg in our Fire variant was used in ancient Indo-Persia as an aphrodisiac. This depth of storytelling, paired with premium perfumery, sets us apart from the typical “fresh” or “citrus” notes of natural deodorants.
How do you see scent-led body care evolving within wellness and self-care?
Khan: We’re already seeing the rise of fragrance-meets-neuroscience, where scent is linked to mood, focus, or relaxation. That sensorial science will continue to flow into categories like deodorant, making body care both functional and deeply experiential.
How do you see the deodorant category evolving in the premium and eco-luxury space?
Khan: Premium deodorants are moving closer to fine fragrance. More brands will collaborate with established fragrance houses, and in the eco-luxury space, we’ll see a focus on sustainability without compromise, practical, elegant, and effortless formulas.