How science and consumer choices are shaping plant-based beauty
Key takeaways
- Plant-based innovation in beauty is driven by consumer demand for sustainability, transparency, and high-performance products.
- Advances in biotechnology, upcycling, and green chemistry are enhancing the efficacy and scalability of plant-based ingredients.
- Regulatory frameworks and traceable sourcing practices are shaping the future of plant-based beauty.
The surge in plant‑based innovation is driven by shifting consumer expectations and rising sustainability commitments across the industry. Consumers increasingly favor brands that demonstrate credible environmental responsibility, making sustainability a core driver of product development rather than a niche positioning.
Innova Market Insights data indicates a 14% average growth in plant-based claims for personal care launches from 2021 to 2025. Europe accounted for the largest share of launches.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Symrise, Sasol International Chemicals, and PhytoGaia about how plant-based innovation within personal care is being driven by a shift in consumer expectations of wanting clean and natural products that are effective, transparent, and sustainable. We also unpack how regulation and advances in biotechnology and green chemistry are generating new plant-derived actives.
“‘Plant-based’ is no longer a marketing claim; it must be backed by real performance and science. There is a growing demand for what some describe as ‘cleanical’ beauty, where natural formulations must also deliver clinically relevant results (ie. efficacy),” Dr. Ariati Aris, scientific affairs specialist at PhytoGaia, tells us.
What’s driving momentum
Plant‑based innovation in personal care is increasingly driven by consumer demand for sustainable, ethical, and clean products that deliver strong and scientifically proven performance.
In response, Gauthier Beck, global product manager Botanicals at Symrise, says ingredient suppliers such as Symrise are making plant‑based ingredients a core focus of their R&D strategies. Combining botanicals with biotech or upcycled actives allows these suppliers to ensure efficacy, stability, and clear sustainability narratives.
Plant-based ingredients were once challenged by inconsistency and limited scalability, but the market landscape is evolving. Today, innovation is happening not just at the formulation level, but at the source.
More controlled and traceable sourcing practices are helping to minimize natural variability, ensuring that raw materials meet defined quality standards. This is complemented by advances in extraction technologies, where more selective processes can isolate key bioactives with greater precision, preserving their functionality while delivering consistent standardized profiles.
“These technologies allow for the development of high-performance bioactives with improved stability, bioavailability, and targeted functionality – bridging the historical gap between natural origin and performance. As a result, plant-based ingredients are no longer limited to traditional extracts but are becoming precision-designed functional actives,” says Aris.
Upcycling is also gaining momentum, turning agricultural by-products into valuable, high-performance ingredients. This approach reduces waste and creates a more stable and sustainable supply stream.
“Equally important is the rise of upcycling and circular sourcing, where valuable compounds are recovered from agricultural by-products. This not only improves sustainability but also enhances resource efficiency and supply reliability, making large-scale production more viable,” Aris continues.
Michael Martin, Care Chemicals market manager at Sasol International Chemicals, echoes that technological progress is accelerating plant-based innovation. “Advances in fermentation, biocatalysis, and the conversion of renewable or waste‑based streams into functional building blocks now enable access to molecules historically derived from petrochemistry.”
He explains that these developments allow plant‑based solutions to meet — or even exceed — traditional performance standards.
Perception and regulation
Plant‑based and naturally derived ingredients benefit from a perception advantage — consumers associate them with sustainability. They signal renewability, mildness, and lower environmental impact to beauty buyers.
Additionally, regulatory frameworks are evolving, with greater scrutiny of ingredient persistence, sourcing, and safety. Martin says that shifting regulations are encouraging brands to reconsider formulation choices and create additional momentum for bio‑based alternatives.
He believes that consumer perception and regulatory push are reshaping priorities in the personal care industry. “Brands look beyond cost and performance to balance functionality with sustainability, supply security, and long‑term regulatory resilience.”
Regulatory frameworks and certification standards play an important role in shaping innovation across the plant‑based personal care sector. When new feedstocks emerge, such as circular or waste‑derived materials, they do not always easily fit within existing certification schemes.
Martin notes that brands have to reconcile consumer expectations with regulatory realities.
“Claims such as vegan, kosher, or non‑GMO can become difficult to maintain when introducing new feedstocks. As a result, some companies are prioritizing measurable sustainability performance over an expanding list of marketing claims.”
But regulation is a powerful enabler of innovation. As certain chemistries, including specific silicone oils, face more scrutiny or restrictions, companies are encouraged to rethink formulations early in the development process.
The tightening on silicones has helped shift sustainability from an add‑on to a core design principle, accelerating the development of bio‑based alternatives that deliver performance and regulatory confidence.
Martin details Sasol’s Parafol 10 RSPO MB (INCI: Decane), as one such solution. It provides a natural alternative to restricted silicone oils, such as cyclomethicones and short‑chain dimethicones like trisiloxane, while also serving as an alternative to petrochemical products.
“In this context, regulatory and certification frameworks help guide the industry toward more future‑ready, differentiated solutions that combine compliance, sustainability, and performance,” he says.
Sourcing advancements improve scale
A central challenge for plant‑derived raw materials is securing consistent feed streams at scale. Natural inputs often face seasonal variability, competing applications, and fragmented sourcing.
Regional availability is another key factor. Highly globalized supply chains increase complexity and risk, prompting companies to shorten supply chains and invest in regionally anchored sourcing models. Matin says this method improves traceability, resilience, and product carbon footprints.
In recent years, the personal care industry has developed processes to break renewable streams down into defined molecular building blocks. This allows manufacturers to apply established chemical quality standards, ensuring consistent specifications and reproducibility comparable to conventional ingredients.
In parallel, the industry is becoming more effective at identifying scalable, low‑value, or underutilized streams, such as agricultural residues or food‑industry side streams.
“When paired with modern extraction, fermentation, or conversion technologies, these feedstocks can deliver high‑performance ingredients rather than niche solutions. Upcycling is especially important, as it improves resource efficiency while avoiding competition with food supply chains,” says Martin.
Additionally, long‑term commitments between brands and suppliers are increasingly used to stabilize supply and justify investment in dedicated processing infrastructure.
“Long‑term partnerships across the value chain further support scalability by providing investment security and planning reliability. Collectively, these advances enable plant‑based ingredients to meet industrial demands for performance, consistency, and volume.”
Reliable traceability
Ensuring reliable and traceable supply chains for plant-derived ingredients remains a key challenge, largely due to the inherent variability of agricultural systems. Factors such as climate fluctuations, seasonal yield differences, and diverse farming practices can all influence the quality and availability of raw materials. This is further compounded by multi-layered sourcing networks, where ingredients pass through multiple intermediaries, making full traceability increasingly complex — especially as expectations for transparency continue to rise.
PhytoGaia’s Aris says that to address these challenges, brands are investing in more integrated supply chains, direct sourcing partnerships, and digital traceability systems.
“Emerging technologies, including blockchain and advanced tracking platforms, are also being explored to enhance transparency and strengthen data integrity across the value chain.”
“At the same time, closer collaboration with growers and processors is helping to establish more controlled cultivation practices and standardized quality parameters, reducing variability at the source and improving supply consistency.”
PhytoGaia touts its supply chain and traceability verification system to ensure that it only demands sustainable palm fruits that are RSPO-certified and MSPO-certified.
Natural expectation
Plant‑based and natural ingredients are widely perceived as more sustainable, strongly influencing consumer purchasing decisions and shaping product development strategies.
Sasol says that consumer expectations are also becoming more nuanced. Martin details the rising interest in palm‑free solutions, driven by concerns over deforestation and biodiversity.
“While palm‑derived materials are well established from a performance and formulation standpoint, brands are increasingly exploring alternative plant sources that address these concerns. Non‑palm, naturally derived options — such as Sasol’s NACOL 18‑98 PF (INCI: Stearyl Alcohol) — demonstrate how equivalent performance can be achieved while aligning with evolving sustainability priorities.”
“Natural” and “green” have become baseline expectations, meaning differentiation now depends on substance and transparency. Brands must clearly communicate the tangible benefits of their plant‑based solutions beyond origin alone, such as performance advantages, reduced environmental impact, or improved safety and skin compatibility.
“Sourcing stories are also powerful differentiators. Regional sourcing can resonate with consumers by supporting local value chains and reducing transport emissions. Similarly, using unused or undervalued side streams allows brands to credibly link product innovation to circularity and resource efficiency,” says Martin.
Aris agrees that in today’s saturated market, “natural” or “green” positioning alone is no longer enough. He says differentiation is now driven by proven performance, scientific depth, and functional relevance, rather than ingredient origin.
“Brands are shifting toward a more advanced narrative that highlights bioactivity and measurable efficacy, showing how plant-derived ingredients interact with biological pathways rather than simply stating their natural source. This is reinforced by growing demand for mechanistic understanding and clinical validation, which helps translate plant-based concepts into credible, results-driven solutions,” says Aris.
Future plant-based innovation
According to Symrise’s Beck, the future of plant-based innovation will be driven by biotech‑powered, fermentation‑derived active ingredients, lab‑grown peptides, and precision‑fermented proteins.
“These solutions act through more precise mechanisms, delivering stronger efficacy than traditional botanicals while also unlocking new pathways,” he says.
Martin adds that technologies such as precision fermentation, biocatalysis, and lab‑grown actives are set to reshape performance expectations in personal care. He says the approaches allow for the targeted production of highly pure, well‑defined molecules inspired by nature but manufactured with technical precision.
“As a result, the focus is shifting toward measurable performance, sustainability impact, and supply reliability. In this context, plant‑based innovation is no longer defined solely by raw material origin — instead, it centers on translating nature‑derived concepts into robust, high‑performing industrial solutions,” Martin concludes.