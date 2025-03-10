Brands enter major US retailers to boost beauty product accessibility
Revolution Beauty has expanded its product offering to over 2,000 Walmart stores and online. The expansion includes the Skin Silk Collection, which features a serum, concealer, misting spray, and lip gloss.
Mercedes Copeland, SVP of Wholesale at Revolution Beauty says: “The expansion at Walmart reinforces the brand’s mission to provide high-quality products to a diverse community at an accessible price point. Revolution Beauty proves that individuals don’t need to sacrifice quality and performance for affordable makeup.”
Revolution Beauty Group is a British-based cosmetics and skin care company available in over 75 countries worldwide.
Fluoride-free oral care
Similarly, the oral care company Boka expanded into Target, following the US retailer’s recent growth in personal care and well-being products.
Boka offers fluoride-free and teeth-whitening oral care featuring nano-hydroxyapatite, a synthetic form of the natural mineral that makes up most of the tooth enamel and bone. In toothpaste, it acts similarly to fluoride by rebuilding enamel breakdown.
“Bringing Boka into Target’s personal care aisle is a milestone for our brand. This launch allows us to make advanced oral care more broadly available while introducing new packaging designed to stand out on Target’s shelves and elevate any bathroom counter, says Trish Kozlak, head of retail expansion at Boka.
In the last year, Boka has experienced a fourfold growth rate, generating over US$100 million in revenue. Boka hopes its expansion into Target along with its online presence will boost its position in the oral care market.
Science-backed skin care
Luxury skin care brand Rodan + Fields has also extended its product offerings. It is landing in Ulta Beauty to offer its dermatologist-developed products to a broader audience.
The skin care company is working to expand its “by women, for women” philosophy with its expansion into Ulta Beauty.
In 2021, Rodan + Fields was granted a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for using its synergistic antioxidant ingredient — the RF3 Antioxidant Complex — in skin products. The complex fortifies the skin to be more resilient against future damage caused by environmental factors, including exposure to sunlight.
Non-harmful hair care
Moreover, hair care company Overtone has launched at Sally Beauty stores across the US, providing consumers access to semi-permanent hair color solutions. The move was made to give more consumers access to Ovetone’s Color Depositing Treatment Masks.
The Color Deposit Treatment Masks are ammonia and peroxide-free and aim to provide a “bold” color 10-15 minutes after application. The masks are long-lasting and incorporate ingredients like avocado oil, shea butter, and coconut oil for hydrated hair.
“Our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity remains at the core of everything we do, and this partnership builds upon our reputation of empowering individuals to express themselves confidently through color,” says Barbara Roll, CEO at Overtone.
Recently, Spate released its top beauty trends for 2025, indicating ammonia and sodium lauryl sulfate-free hair care products as a key trend, highlighting the consumer demand for safe products that do not damage hair.