Amruth Group’s molecular encapsulation technique stabilizes retinol
03 May 2024 --- Anti-aging skin care innovator Amruth Group unveils a “breakthrough” cream formulated with stabilized red grape resveratrol. The manufacturer’s BioDendrimer, a “unique molecule,” encapsulates the resveratrol to overcome its short shelf life and preserve the potency of the compound.
The company claims the resulting effect is maximum efficacy and longevity. When used in the skin care cream, it is said to help minimize the impact of free radicals caused by UV rays and pollution.
Stabilized retinol absorbs deeper into the skin and “surpasses a multitude of surface level treatments,” highlights Amruth.
“Our mission at Amruth is to redefine anti-aging skin care,” says Michael Reilly, co-founder. “We believe in harnessing the power of both nature and science to unlock the true potential of your skin.”
“With our innovative resveratrol-based formulation, backed by research and clinical validation, we are proud to offer a solution that delivers transformative results.”
Stabilizing retinol sensitivities
Resveratrol is renowned for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial and collagen-stimulating properties.
“This ingredient should be as common in anti-aging remedies as retinol and hyaluronic acid. However, when exposed to light and air, the beneficial compound quickly degrades, converting it “from an anti-aging powerhouse to an inert ingredient,” explains Amruth.
The company claims extensive clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy of Amruth Anti-Aging Facial Cream. After a 56-day test of 30 users, 95% of the users reported softer skin, 90% indicated their skin felt more hydrated and 85% stated they had smoother skin.
Amruth’s anti-aging cream is deemed gentle and safe for all skin types, making it suitable for a variety of individuals.
“Whether used alone or in conjunction with other skin care products, such as serums, creams and retinoids, Amruth delivers comprehensive anti-aging benefits without compromising skin health,” highlights the company.
Evolva — recently acquired by Lallemand — exhibited its Juneau trans-resveratrol ingredient derived from a yeast metabolite (S. cerevisiae) at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France. Meanwhile, Clariant unveiled a “naturally gentle” anti-aging skin care active CycloRetin, which is found in prince ginseng and “helps activate the benefits of retinol.”
Science of skin aging
In other anti-aging skin care advances, Beiersdorf and Rubedo Life Science recently announced a multi-year partnership that aims to co-develop and commercialize an undisclosed “breakthrough anti-aging solution” for the global face care market.
Nivea-maker Beiersdorf unveiled a new ingredient to combat “sugar damage” and wrinkle formation.
Shiseido previously pinpointed the biological mechanisms of special skin proteins involved in senescence. The Japanese beauty brand worked with US-based scientists at the Cutaneous Biology Research Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital for a total of five years to understand this occurrence.
In Shanghai, China, researchers from the University School of Medicine took initiative to study Dead Sea water use in anti-aging and skin rejuvenation for cosmetic applications.
By Benjamin Ferrer