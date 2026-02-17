Manic Panic and Beetles introduce DIY color-forward collections
Key takeaways
- Manic Panic and Beetles both launched color-forward collections, emphasizing DIY, salon-quality products for at-home use.
- Manic Panic’s Inter-Gel-Actic collection introduces bold, high-pigmented gel dyes in a completely DIY box set.
- Beetles’ Taste of Spring collection highlights pastel tones and immersive branding, with a limited-edition gel box and social media engagement.
Gel nail polish brand Beetles and alternative hair dye brand Manic Panic have launched color–focused collections. Beetles’s spring collection, Taste of Spring, boasts a pastel color palette, while Manic Panic’s Inter-Gel-Actic collection shoots for bold and daring tones.
Both collections place DIY (do-it-yourself) consumer use at the forefront by underpinning salon-grade qualities achievable at home.
Manic Panic, a veteran hair dye brand launched in 1977, offers vivid hair colors and 100% vegan, cruelty-free formulations. Its newest collection, Inter-Gel-Actic, consists of five highly pigmented semi-permanent gel dyes in the colors Pink Warrior, Celestine Blue, Red Velvet, Divine Wine, and Love Power Purple.
The collection is Manic Panic’s first completely DIY box set and aims to make at-home hair coloring more accessible and achievable. The box set includes a semi-translucent high-pigmented gel formula with minimal bleed or color transfer, making at-home application “easy to master.” The box set also features essential coloring tools such as a brush, bowl, gloves, and a shield barrier cream
The collection’s vivid color palette aligns with Pinterest’s 2026 beauty forecasts for bold colors and eccentric makeup. Manic Panic’s alien-inspired branding also follows the predicted trend of “extra celestial” aesthetics.
In December, the brand also released their “Aging Disgracefully” collection as a “love letter to everyone still raising hell and looking fierce doing it,” says co-founder Tish Bellomo.
Nailing spring
Beetles Gel Polish aims to deliver salon-grade formulas at home. Its 2026 spring collection is based on the season’s sensory experiences, placing pastels and creamy tones at the forefront.
The launch features a limited edition Beetles Taste of Spring Gel Box in candy-house packaging. The box includes the gel polishes, a UV lamp, and accessories.
As part of the immersive branding strategy behind the launch, the brand is hosting an Afternoon Tea Experience featuring dessert-inspired installations and interactive nail experiences. With a social media marketing focus, the company is inviting engagement through a competition in which consumers who share unboxing videos with designated hashtags may win an invitation to the event.
In other nail polish news, and in juxtaposition to the light pastel palette of Beetles collection, Moi Aussi recently launched a “culturally appropriate” hand and nail care line designed especially for men, featuring muted and reserved tones.