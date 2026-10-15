Boka and OliPop debut soda-inspired toothpaste
Key takeaways
- Boka and OliPop have launched a limited-edition Pomegranate Sparkle toothpaste blending oral care science with functional lifestyle branding.
- The formula combines nano-hydroxyapatite and probiotics with plant-derived ingredients to support enamel care and sensitive teeth.
- The launch reflects growing demand for flavored, clean label oral care.
Oral care brand Boka and functional soda company OliPop have partnered to release a limited-edition seasonal toothpaste. The product is inspired by the latter’s Pomegranate Sparkle soda and is said to deliver probiotic oral care “with a twist.”
The Pomegranate Sparkle n-Ha Toothpaste pairs nano-hydroxyapatite (n-Ha), a biomimetic mineral that mimics tooth enamel, with gentle, plant-derived ingredients and Lactobacillus paracasei probiotics. The partnership aims to bridge the gap between the functional lifestyle appeal brought by OliPop and Boka’s science-backed oral health capabilities.
The toothpaste’s flavors are a blend of pomegranate, yuzu oil, Spanish lemon, and vanilla, offering what the companies call a bold, luminous, and fresh taste profile.
Through the collaboration, the brands aim to reimagine everyday oral care as something consumers enjoy and look forward to. The toothpaste offers a low-foaming sensoriality that is compatible with sensitive teeth and bolsters enamel care.
“At Boka, we believe the best wellness routines are the ones you actually look forward to,” says Sarah Mountcastle Mitchell, general manager at Boka.
“OliPop has completely reimagined what a better-for-you soda can look and taste like, and we’ve taken a similar approach to oral care. This collaboration brings those two worlds together in a fun, unexpected way, turning an everyday routine into something that feels special for the holiday season.”
Pomegranate Sparkle n-Ha is also aligned with growing clean beauty demands. The companies note it is free from fluoride, sodium lauryl sulfate, parabens, sulfates, and artificial colors or flavors. The product is vegan, cruelty-free, and safe if accidentally swallowed.
Flavors find oral care
Oral care brands have been increasingly exploring creative flavors to appeal to consumer attention. Earlier this week, Personal Care Insights reported on the growing demand for dessert-adjacent oral care products.
In another seasonal flavor oral care move, Opalescence whitening introduced two limited edition flavors, Pumpkin Spice and Birthday Cake, to its Opalescence whitening gel syringe refill offerings. The former aims to appeal to seasonal beauty demands, with both catering to a demand for versatility in tooth whitening routines.
The booming oral care category is converging with heightened demand for food-based beauty products. Gourmand beauty trends have steadily moved from a passing trend to sustaining a year-round launch pipeline. With launches such as the pomegranate-flavored toothpaste and other flavor-forward oral care products, the dental space appears to be no exception to the trend.