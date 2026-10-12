Brenntag extends Givaudan distribution to Australia and New Zealand
Key takeaways
- Brenntag extends its Givaudan Active Beauty distribution deal to Australia and New Zealand.
- Local manufacturers gain Givaudan’s cosmetic actives and Brenntag’s formulation support.
- The deal follows Brenntag’s recent Asia Pacific agreements with Sudarshan and Shinehigh.
Brenntag has expanded its distribution agreement with Givaudan Active Beauty to Australia and New Zealand. The deal gives local beauty and personal care manufacturers access to Givaudan’s cosmetic actives and specialty ingredients.
The pair is extending its existing partnership running in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. They are also adding technical formulation support.
The move extends the companies’ shared commitment to supporting customers across the beauty and personal care markets in the Asia Pacific and exemplifies an increased focus from distributors in the region.
Wissanee Ruangsorn, Brenntag regional president, Beauty & Care, Asia Pacific, says: “The expansion of our collaboration with Givaudan Active Beauty into Australia and New Zealand marks an important milestone in our ambition to accelerate beauty and personal care innovation across the Asia Pacific.”
“More than an expansion of our geographic footprint, this collaboration connects global innovation with local market opportunities. By sharing expertise and market insights across countries, we can unlock new opportunities, accelerate innovation, and drive sustainable growth for both businesses.”
Bringing actives down under
As part of the agreement, customers in Australia and New Zealand will gain access to Givaudan Active Beauty’s ingredient portfolio, complemented by Brenntag’s local market knowledge and technical expertise.
Bonwook Koo, Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, regional head of sales at Givaudan Active Beauty, calls Australia and New Zealand “important markets for beauty and personal care innovation.” She continues that the partnership will support manufacturers and brands in creating advanced beauty solutions.
The companies say that through Brenntag’s Innovation & Application Centers, customers will benefit from advanced formulation support and tailored solutions that accelerate product development and bring high-performing products to market faster.
“By combining Givaudan Active Beauty’s technologies with Brenntag’s regional network, technical expertise, and local market insights, we are creating a strong platform to deliver differentiated, high-performance solutions that meet evolving customer needs,” adds Ruangsorn.
Brenntag APAC push
In a similar move earlier this year, Brenntag agreed to distribute Sudarshan Chemical Industries’ cosmetic pigments and colorants across Southeast Asia, and dyes and pigments for home care in Australia and New Zealand.
The chemicals and ingredients distributor signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Sudarshan to supply its cosmetic-grade pigments and specialty colorants for the beauty and personal care industry across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The move followed the company’s signing of an exclusive international distribution deal with Shinehigh for its Supramolecular technology targeting beauty and personal care applications.
The Chinese technology company’s AI R&D Center platform, Supramolecular, is touted to develop active ingredients, engineered on the molecular level via enhanced scientific fine-tuning. The technology is said to provide improved skin care benefits by enabling the development of precise active ingredients.
Brenntag’s partnership with Shinehigh gave the chemical and ingredients distribution company exclusive distribution rights to Shinehigh’s functional active ingredients to Brenntag customers globally.