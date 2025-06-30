Eurofins finances expiring debt with €500M loan
Eurofins Scientific has secured a €500 million (US$586 million) Schuldschein loan to replace its existing €234 million debt, due in July and October 2025. The company aims to create a more stable financial footing amid ongoing economic uncertainty, ease its near-term financial obligations, and bolster its balance sheets.
The new loan is issued at a blended interest rate of 3.8% and an average maturity of 6.4 years. It is structured in five, seven, and 10-year tranches, with the majority (66%) allocated to the longer seven and 10-year terms.
A Schuldschein loan is a flexible financing tool that offers an alternative to traditional debt financing methods for borrowers and investors, particularly in the European market.
According to the bioanalytical testing company, investor financing was strong, with the loan being oversubscribed more than 1.6 times. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
The Schuldschein loan complements Eurofins’ earlier move in April, when it issued a €400 million (US$468.86 million) hybrid bond to help eliminate other debt. Part of that bond’s proceeds were used to buy back €194 million (US$227.3 million) in older hybrid bonds that could be redeemed early in 2025.
Meanwhile, the new €500 million (US$586 million) loan is being used to refinance regular loans due later this year.
Together, these two transactions cover all of Eurofins’ major debt obligations in 2025. As a result, the company now reports no significant refinancing needs until mid-2026, when a €302 million (US$354 million) senior Eurobond comes due.
The company reported 6.9% revenue growth in Q1 2025. Eleven acquisitions were closed in the quarter, and five new laboratory start-ups were launched.
Finance beauty news
In other financial news, E.L.F. announced it would take on US$600 million in debt to fund its acquisition of skin care brand Rhode — a US$1 billion deal. The announcement came days after E.L.F. said it would raise product prices by US$1 across its portfolio starting August 1, citing inflation and proposed US tariffs.
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) also launched a debt financing strategy earlier this year following a tumultuous Q1. IFF reported a net loss of US$1.02 billion in Q1, mainly due to a goodwill impairment.
Moreover, Kering previously issued a €750 million (US$850.5 million) bond to strengthen its growing presence in the luxury beauty and personal care market and improve financial flexibility.