dsm-firmenich draws from human milk to boost skin resilience
Key takeaways
- dsm-firmenich launches an ingredient range using human milk replication to enhance skin resilience and regeneration.
- The range offers Glycare SK Renew for skin repair and Glycare SK Comfort for daily resilience.
- Clinical testing shows significant improvements in hydration, redness reduction, and skin elasticity.
dsm-firmenich has introduced Glycare SK, a skin care range replicating human milk for sensitive and stressed skin. The range is designed as a nature-inspired solution for modern skin concerns caused by factors such as UV radiation, pollution, and repeated aesthetic procedure exposure.
The Swiss-Dutch chemicals company is using human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) technology to restore balance and resilience in the skin for faster recovery and a healthier appearance.
The company states that infants derive “remarkable” resilience and strength from HMOs — which are naturally present in mother’s milk — allowing newborns to adapt, recover, and thrive. By using precision fermentation, the company is replicating the exact bioidentical structures of human milk and its benefits without using any human-derived materials.
“Our expertise in HMO is built on decades of research in human nutrition,” says Mathieu Moulin, senior global marketing manager of Skin Care at dsm-firmenich. “With Glycare SK, we are extending this deep scientific knowledge into skin care, translating life-inspired biology into innovative solutions designed to support skin resilience and regeneration.”
dsm-firmenich boasts that its range translates “nature’s blueprint” into efficacious skin care solutions by utilizing advanced biotechnology.
“By translating HMO biology into skin care, we can help activate the skin’s natural regenerative processes, strengthen the skin barrier, enhance resilience to inflammation, and support smart microbiome adhesion,” adds Martin Pagac, global senior scientist at dsm-firmenich.
Two pillars of Glycare SK
The Glycare SK range consists of two complementary ingredients, developed to address different skin needs.
Glycare SK Renew is designed to repair damage by supporting barrier recovery and skin regeneration. In clinical testing on participants suffering from chronic rosacea and sensitive skin, the ingredient demonstrated a 19% reduction in transepidermal water loss (TEWL) compared to a placebo.
The ingredient showed a 38% reduction in visible redness and erythema after eight weeks and restored skin structure with 7% better in elasticity after four weeks. It also demonstrated 67% collagen I stimulation seen in vitro.
The second ingredient, Glycare SK Comfort, is geared toward day-to-day resilience for those with sensitive skin. Testing showed a 16% reduction in TEWL compared to placebo after eight weeks, a 13% boost in hydration after four weeks, and detectable improvement in redness, aiding in the mitigation of flare-ups.
“This unique HMO innovation builds on dsm-firmenich’s long-standing leadership in biotechnology and skin science,” says Mathias Gempeler, global head of science and promotion of Skin Care at dsm-firmenich.
Breast milk in skin care
Human milk and other milk-derived bioactives are receiving attention for their anti-inflammatory and barrier-supportive properties.
In a similar development last year, Australian biotech company All G unveiled preclinical results on its precision-fermentation lactoferrin LFX, showing milk proteins’ potential for various cosmetics such as serums, barrier creams, and cleansers.
Personal Care Insights recently sat down with Isidoor Maljers, business development manager at AllG at In-cosmetics Global 2026, to discuss the company’s animal-free, precision-fermented lactoferrin. Maljers highlighted its superior bioactivity and bioavailability, specific to the precision fermentation process.
The milk protein lactoferrin has been used in nutrition for its role in immunity and iron metabolism. It is also increasingly recognized for its antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. All G’s LFX is made without using animal or human milk.
Jan Pacas, founder and CEO of All G, told us that given human milk proteins’ biological functions in nutrition and immunity, their use in skin applications is an important area for exploration.
Skin safety efforts
In other skin safety moves, dsm-firmenich is sponsoring the Skin Cancer Foundation’s skin cancer screening program for the fifth time in a row.
The US-based mobile skin cancer awareness and screening program, Destination Healthy Skin, provides free and accessible skin cancer screenings through a travelling RV with two private exam rooms.
The program is estimated to have reached over 116,000 people with free skin cancer educational materials and sun care products, and given almost 34,000 free skin cancer screenings.
It is said to have identified over 13,700 potential skin cancers and precancers, including 672 suspected melanomas.
Various other skin health-focused initiatives are emerging with the arrival of the warmer months and as the personal care industry enters Melanoma Awareness Month (May).
Recently, the American Academy of Dermatology’s (AAD) annual Practice Safe Sun Survey results show that many US Americans do not practice adequate sun safety, with misinformation, social media, and tanning myths acting as driving factors.
Meanwhile, EltaMD launched a limited-edition design of its UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 for a “buy one, give one” initiative aimed at skin cancer prevention. The SPF brand pledged to donate one sunscreen product to the MRF for every piece sold, up to US$1 million in retail value.
Similarly, multiple organizations in the personal care sector recently joined forces for a cross-industry initiative to promote daily sun protection as a critical public health priority under the #WearSunscreen campaign.