Kiehl’s releases SPF solution for skin discoloration using L’Oréal patented ingredient
26 Jul 2024 --- Kiehl’s launches Auto-Tone Discoloration & UV Solution SPF 30, a treatment it says can correct discoloration without shifting skin’s natural tone and prevent future discolorations.
The skin care product features Melasyl, a newly developed, patented ingredient from L’Oréal. After 18 years of research, Melasyl is touted as the first known cosmetic ingredient to harmonize areas of visible excess melanin to help even skin tone while providing effective tone management and instant radiance.
The new solution also provides SPF 30 to defend against skin-damaging UV rays known to cause and worsen discoloration. It was clinically tested on over 40 skin tones, and 92% of users showed a visible reduction in skin discolorations. Kiehl’s product also has clinically demonstrated an improvement in the appearance of post-blemish marks, uneven tone, dark spots and patches.
The product is dermatologist tested for safety, suitable for all skin types, non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic while featuring an invisible, non-chalky, skin-inclusive glow finish. Kiehls suggests applying Auto-Tone as the last step in a morning skin care routine or as a makeup primer.
Summer skin care
Personal Care Insights recently explored what is new this summer for cosmetics and what trends are expected to advance. Innova Market Insights reports that this season’s NPDs concentrate on advanced sunscreens with broad-spectrum protection and lightweight, hydrating moisturizers in eco-friendly or convenient packaging.
Earlier this month, the Danish Consumer Council Think checked 52 sunscreens’ chemical composition while warning against endocrine disruptors and unwanted substances. The top-ranked sunscreens were 365 Minirisk, Solspray SPF 30, Apotekets Solspray SPF 30, Avivir Aloe Vera sun lotion SPF 30 and Beauté Pacifique Stay Outside SPF 30.
By Sabine Waldeck