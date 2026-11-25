Purdori swaps water in luxury skin care with botanical base
Key takeaways
- Purdori replaces much of the water in its skin care with a complex of ice plant extract, rose water, and aloe vera.
- The brand cites consumer testing results but has not disclosed how much water the complex replaces.
- The move reflects other industry efforts to reduce or remove water from beauty formulations.
Luxury skin care brand Purdori is replacing much of the plain water in its formulations with RO-Ice+, a proprietary botanical complex of ice plant extract, rose water, and aloe vera.
Water is often the first-listed ingredient in skin care formulations, typically serving as a carrier for actives. Purdori’s switch positions the base of each product as a functional ingredient instead of a filler.
Amy Tse, marketing director at Purdori, questions why luxury skin care leans so heavily on plain water “when every drop has the potential to do more.” She says that the brand believes the foundation of a formula should be just as purposeful as its active ingredients.
“With RO-Ice+, we’re challenging that standard by replacing much of the conventional water base with a purposeful botanical complex that makes every drop count.”
RO-Ice+ was inspired by the “resilience” of the ice plant. It works alongside actives including plant stem cells, exosomes, and prebiotics to support hydration, radiance, and skin barrier health.
The brand has not disclosed what proportion of the water phase the complex replaces.
Consumer testing claims
Purdori, founded in 2023, says its Brightening Essence Rose Water Toner and Age-Protective Brightening Serum have received recognition at the 2026 Vogue Beauty Awards and the Bella Magazine Beauty Awards.
For the Brightening Essence Rose Water Toner, in consumer testing, 93% of participants agreed their skin felt refreshed and looked more radiant. For its Nourishing Eye Cream, 91% said the skin around their eyes appeared smoother. For Purdori’s Age-Protective Brightening Serum, 97% reported improved skin hydration.
The brand says it pairs its formulation approach with water-conscious practices, cruelty-free standards, and recyclable packaging. It also donates US$1 from every product purchased to Water.org, a nonprofit working to expand access to safe water and sanitation globally.
Waterless momentum
Purdori is not the only brand questioning water’s role in skin care formulations. Olive Tree People is replacing the water in its skin care with an elixir sourced from Spanish olive trees, aiming for a more nutrient-dense product while saving water and expanding water access in the world’s scarcest regions. Like Purdori, it ties its formulation approach to charitable giving on water access.
Other players are removing water entirely. Swedish brand Skinome has published its second peer-reviewed clinical study of its water-free retinal concentrate, a randomized split-face trial in acne-prone skin, with the anhydrous format designed to address retinal instability.
Format innovation is also part of the shift. According to Melt&Marble, waterless formats such as solid moisturizer, shampoo, and cleanser bars, along with powder-to-liquid products, are gaining traction because they reduce water use, packaging, and transportation impact.
Purdori’s approach sits between these models. Rather than eliminating water, it replaces part of the conventional water phase with a botanical complex, keeping a liquid format while repositioning the base as a functional ingredient.
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