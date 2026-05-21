NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026: dsm-firmenich spotlights UV filter amid US SPF scrutiny

Key takeaways
- dsm-firmenich spotlighted Parsol Shield as a major advancement for US sunscreen formulation at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026.
- The UV filter technology was positioned as a solution for stronger UVA protection, photostability, and lighter SPF textures inspired by K-beauty.
- The company also showcased its Exovive Lift and Alpaflor Neurosooth ingredients during the event.
dsm-firmenich has placed sun care innovation at the center of its showcases at the recently concluded NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 in New York City, US (May 19–20). The company spotlighted the anticipated US introduction of Parsol Shield — its UV filter technology touted as a breakthrough for next-generation SPF formulation.
The ingredient aligns with growing consumer demands for effective and lightweight sun protection, inspired and popularized by K-beauty. dsm-firmenich describes the upcoming launch as a major milestone for the US market, as the US FDA has not approved a new UV filter for sun care innovation in over 25 years.
“Parsol Shield is more than a scientific achievement — it’s a public health imperative,” said Parand Salmassinia, president of Beauty & Care at dsm-firmenich. “We are proud to bring this innovation to the US market, empowering consumers with elevated protection and giving brands the tools to lead in sun care advocacy.”
Parsol Shield was featured across multiple touchpoints during the show, including educational sessions, formulation demonstrations, and interactive experiences.
According to the company, the ingredient is designed to help formulators achieve stronger UVA performance, improved photostability, and broad-spectrum protection that does not compromise on sensory appeal.
dsm-firmenich also links the ingredient to the rise of K-beauty-inspired sunscreens. During the K-beauty Immersion Session, the ingredient manufacturer explained how the anticipated approval of Parsol Shield could allow US formulators to create “globally competitive” sunscreen products with invisible finishes and light textures commonly associated with those launched in Asian beauty markets.
Modernizing effective sun care
At its booth, dsm-firmenich showcased a premium skin care lineup powered by Parsol Shield. The lineup featured SPF concepts with lightweight textures and broad-spectrum protection.
The company also hosted an interactive Mixing Bar, where visitors could create personalized serums using the company’s active ingredients in combination with the soon-to-launch UV filter tech.
The anticipated US launch of Parsol Shield comes as the country’s SPF market faces growing scrutiny over sunscreen efficacy, testing standards, and formulation loopholes.
Because the FDA has not approved a new UV filter in over two decades, many brands have relied on SPF boosters and workarounds to modernize formulations. However, mounting sunscreen recalls and online debates around “sunscreen doping” have damaged consumer trust in the category.
Against this backdrop, Parasol Shield is positioned as a potential step forward for the US sun care industry, and dsm-firmenich highlights its ability to support stronger UVA protection, improved photostability, and more “elegant” textures.
Ingredient focus
Beyond its sun care focus, dsm-firmenich highlighted several of its award-winning skin care ingredients at the event, such as Exovive Lift, an exosome-inspired ingredient that supports skin renewal and rejuvenation.
The ingredient contains botanical vesicles, acting as microscopic delivery systems that support intercellular communication and skin repair. In clinical trials, using the ingredient for two months showed a 30% improvement in skin elasticity and wrinkle reduction equivalent to eight years of aging.
Moreover, the company also displayed Alpaflor Neurosooth. The ingredient is positioned as a neurocosmetic solution designed to help address the connection between stress and skin health. It was awarded Gold for Best Green Ingredient at the In-cosmetics trade show last month in Paris, France, where Personal Care Insights spoke with Salmassinia about its relevance for today’s beauty consumers.
“This is the first ingredient that brings climate adaptive care and marries it with a neurocosmetic concept. And so, it’s elevating the science of stressed skin to a whole new level and bringing a real solution that you can feel and see at the same time,” she previously told us.