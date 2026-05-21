AI and data unification drive competitive edge, says Revieve report
Key takeaways
- Beauty is shifting from product-first to intelligence-first, with AI and data driving personalization, a Revieve report finds.
- Consumers prefer simplified, multifunctional skin care that supports both appearance and well-being.
- Well-being and beauty are increasingly converging, with products now designed to support emotional health and physical appearance together.
Revieve has released its The Future Face of Beauty report, revealing the growing role of AI, demands for precision products, and well-being-focused beauty as key trends driving the evolution of the cosmetics sector.
The company, which develops AI software for the personal care industry, states that the industry is shifting from “product-first to intelligence-first.” AI, data, and diagnostics are influencing how consumers relate to products through discovery and evaluation.
Moreover, the report found that consumers are increasingly demanding holistic solutions that integrate wellness, beauty, and personal care in hyper-personalized experiences.
According to Revieve, advanced AI, real-time data analytics, and biotechnology have the combined potential to fuel platforms in which consumers can collate their nutrition, makeup, and personal care desires in unified health and beauty data accounts.
Spanning these markets, unified data, a technological edge, and human expertise will provide a competitive advantage, the report says.
Revieve’s report is informed by a compilation of insights from brands: Tropic Skin Care, The Inkey List, Faces, MatsukiyoCocokara & Co, Farmacias del Ahorro, Paula’s Choice Taiwan, and DR’s Secret.
Saturated markets
Consumers are exacerbated by the number of products on the market. The report cites that 72% of consumers say they are “overwhelmed by the volume of new product launches across beauty categories, with younger consumers reporting the highest levels of decision fatigue.”
Consequently, shoppers are rejecting the excess and demanding fewer products with higher functionality. Multifunctional and transparent products are thus emerging as key players in cosmetic minimalism, as consumers fight the clutter.
“The combination of cost of living and price of premium products, and the skin care market being inundated with new products and ingredients, has led the consumer to feel overwhelmed and confused when shopping. This has driven consumers wanting their routines to be simplified and efficient, without compromising on the benefits of exciting innovative products and a multi-step routine,” says Fatimah Khan, senior consumer insights analyst at The Inkey List.
Rather than a “retreat from sophistication,” the report frames this move toward simplicity as a prioritization of relevance, value, and trust.
While the market becomes more saturated with launches and claims, products that can clearly communicate their benefits and clinically substantiate their claims are maintaining a competitive advantage by building trust.
The insight points to the broader skinimalism trend, in which high-efficacy and multifunctional skin care combines several benefits in fewer products.
“Whether it is a two-in-one acne serum or a skin care-infused concealer, this shift has resulted in more affordable and convenient products being available on the market, as well as leading to more streamlined routines,” says Khan.
Putting wellness in beauty
Efficacy claims in the skinimalism trend are bleeding into the rising consumer demands for more-than-skin-deep beauty. Revieve’s report finds that aesthetic care and overall well-being are no longer viewed as separate entities, but rather as parts of a whole system.
The relationship between beauty and well-being is increasingly considered bi-directional, with the findings explaining that how consumers feel impacts how they look, and how they look impacts how they feel.
As the industry picks up on this relationship, the beauty-from-within trend is seeing rising product launches in the supplements and nutricosmetics for hair, nail, and skin support. Companies are also increasingly orienting themselves toward mood-enhancing and mental health-supporting formulations to encourage well-being.
Revieve highlights this shift in the report, stating that beauty is increasingly understood as a crucial part of health, resilience, and emotional balance. The company attributes the shift to a growing belief that beauty should have long-term and nourishing effects.
“Beauty today is much more natural, inclusive, and personal. It’s no longer about conforming to a single ideal, but about embracing diversity,” says Lim Sze Huey, senior group manager, Product Management at DR’s Secret.
“Beauty is not just about appearance; it’s about well-being, feeling good from within, the kindness or positive energy one exudes, whether toward oneself, others, or the environment, and the ability to express oneself in a true and authentic way.”
“We’re seeing a strong demand for products that do more than treat the surface — they have to support emotional and physiological well-being,” she continues.
Instead of focusing solely on visible or superficial solutions, formulations emphasize their efficacy in emboldening skin longevity and resilience. These formulations work together with the skin’s natural systems and aim to fortify the skin against stressors.
“Devices capable of collecting real-time skin data (hydration, pH, environmental exposure) could become more prevalent,” adds Huey.