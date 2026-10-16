Ipsy launches wellness subscription box as beauty goes holistic
Key takeaways
- Ipsy launches Ipsy Wellness, a quarterly sampling box with Skin, Hair, and Total Wellness collections.
- Its 2026 Beauty Discovery Report finds 69% of members won’t commit to a routine without sampling first.
- The move reflects wider industry momentum toward a beauty–wellness convergence.
Beauty subscription box service Ipsy has entered the growing wellness category. The company says Ipsy Wellness was built on recognizing that beauty and wellness have converged into one connected routine.
According to Ipsy’s 2026 Beauty Discovery Report, 66% of members surveyed are interested in wellness but feel overwhelmed by the number of options. Meanwhile, 69% say they won’t commit to a routine without sampling first — a gap the company aims to fill with its smaller format products.
That interest translates into willingness to try, with 65% saying they are likely to explore a new wellness brand or product if Ipsy introduces it. The company says this positions discovery and trial as the core of the opportunity in wellness.
“The growing interest in wellness demonstrates that members are looking for Ipsy to provide the same level of support in wellness that we have provided in beauty for years,” says Galen Smith, CEO of Ipsy.
“Ipsy Wellness builds on the discovery model we’ve established in beauty, applying our strengths in trial and curation in a way that deepens member relationships and creates new opportunities for brands.”
Wellness subscription box
The definition of a beauty routine has changed, with wellness products now also taking a central role.
“Beauty is increasingly being built from the inside out, with approximately two-thirds of Gen Z and millennials in the US, UK, and Germany having purchased functional nutrition products in the past year,” says the company.
Ipsy member insights reinforce this shift, associating wellness with health and beauty, fitness, nutrition, better sleep, and skin health. In an Ipsy Instagram poll, over half (60%) of respondents said supplements and nutrition, skin and facial tools, and hair and scalp care all play a role in how they approach beauty.
Ipsy Wellness aims to mark the next evolution of Ipsy’s curated discovery platform.
“Millions of members have trusted Ipsy with their beauty routines, and with wellness and beauty now more connected than ever, we want to take a more holistic approach to meeting our members’ needs,” says Smith.
The wellness sampling program extends Ipsy’s approach to beauty discovery, helping members navigate an increasingly crowded category.
The company analyzed first-party preference, reviews, and product trial data from its millions of members to understand their wellness needs. It then applied those insights to build a program that curates products around consumer needs, introducing emerging and established brands at scale.
Ipsy Wellness offers a new avenue for growth by deepening relationships with existing members and reaching new audiences beyond its core beauty community. Because wellness products often require more time to experience their benefits, the quarterly format is said to give members time to try products and build routines.
At launch, Ipsy Wellness members can choose from three collections: Skin, Hair, and Total Wellness. Each features four curated products, including supplements, treatment, and tools. The collections will feature a mix of “emerging and iconic brands,” including Goli, Sakara, and Apothékary at launch, followed by Lemme, Beam, and Good Bacteria in 2027.
Wellness–beauty focus
As Ipsy identifies, the wellness and beauty industries are converging. This is leading brands and new products to tap into that innovation opportunity.
Well-being fragrance house Vyrao was recently acquired by Tresalis. The new owner-operator platform focuses on acquiring and growing science- and efficacy-led consumer health, beauty, and wellness brands.
The deal shows how the merger of fragrance and holistic principles is considered a lucrative market opportunity. Dr. Fernando Tamez, Tresalis’s co-founder and founding partner, said that Vyrao is “a rare brand that sits at the intersection of luxury fragrance, emotional well-being, and credible science with a truly distinctive identity and enormous potential to scale globally.
At the In-cosmetics trade show this year, International Flavors & Fragrances’ Caroline Rossignol, global category marketing director for Body Care, Scent, told us about its “different solution avenues toward wellness and a holistic approach of what wellness is about for consumers.”
“Consumers want new wellness-oriented experiences in their beauty routines. So we’re showcasing MetaMood, which is really designed toward enhancing mood all along the consumer journey, whether it’s happiness, relaxation, or energy,” she said.
Retailers are also paying attention to the holistic beauty approach. In May, Target added drinkable beauty supplement brand Clöud Café to its lineup. This followed its debut on Ulta Beauty in March.
As supplements, consumables, and F&B products become part of beauty and wellness routines, Clöud Café says it applies K-Beauty principles to the inside-out approach, promising consumers a glow that starts within.